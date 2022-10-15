Ticonderoga falls to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH 23, TICONDEROGA 8: Daniel Hartmann passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead Plattsburgh to a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference victory over visiting Ticonderoga.

Both of Hartmann's scoring strikes went to Michael Phillips, who had started the season at quarterback for the Hornets (1-6). Plattsburgh also got a rushing touchdown from Trenton Griffiths.

The Sentinels (0-6) got on the board in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Kam Vigliotti scored from the 1-yard line to pull within 23-8.