 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ticonderoga falls to Plattsburgh

  • 0

PLATTSBURGH 23, TICONDEROGA 8: Daniel Hartmann passed for 153 yards and two touchdowns Friday night to lead Plattsburgh to a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference victory over visiting Ticonderoga.

Both of Hartmann's scoring strikes went to Michael Phillips, who had started the season at quarterback for the Hornets (1-6). Plattsburgh also got a rushing touchdown from Trenton Griffiths.

The Sentinels (0-6) got on the board in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Kam Vigliotti scored from the 1-yard line to pull within 23-8.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Cambridge-Salem cruises to victory

Cambridge-Salem cruises to victory

CORINTH — Eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec opened Friday night's football game with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Alex Luke and Cambridge-Salem nev…

Glens Falls rolls past Schalmont

Glens Falls rolls past Schalmont

Carson Rath passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns as Glens Falls rolled to a 33-0 Class B football victory over Schalmont, staying unbeaten on the season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News