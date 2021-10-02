 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ticonderoga falls to Plattsburgh
0 comments

Ticonderoga falls to Plattsburgh

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSBURGH 60, TICONDEROGA 18: Ticonderoga's Ayden Smith returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, but could not keep up with Plattsburgh on Friday night.

Ben Bordeau passed for 269 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hornets, who got four scores from Trenton Griffiths, on two rushes, a reception and a punt return.

The Sentinels (0-4), who started the game with the minimum 16 players, got touchdown runs from Connor Yaw and Kameron Vigliotti in the fourth quarter.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News