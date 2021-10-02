Ticonderoga falls to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH 60, TICONDEROGA 18: Ticonderoga's Ayden Smith returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, but could not keep up with Plattsburgh on Friday night.

Ben Bordeau passed for 269 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Hornets, who got four scores from Trenton Griffiths, on two rushes, a reception and a punt return.

The Sentinels (0-4), who started the game with the minimum 16 players, got touchdown runs from Connor Yaw and Kameron Vigliotti in the fourth quarter.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0