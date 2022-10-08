Ticonderoga falls to Peru

PERU 54, TICONDEROGA 12: Ticonderoga dropped to 0-5 with a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference loss at Peru on Friday night.

The Sentinels struck first in the game, on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Kam Vigliotti to Landen Smith for a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter.

However, the undefeated Nighthawks (5-0, 6-0) scored 48 straight points before Ticonderoga — which had not scored this season until last week's 40-13 loss to Saranac Lake — got a 76-yard kickoff return touchdown from Thomas Montalbano.

Peru's Zach O'Connell passed for 266 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Riley Hebert and Jack Hayes. Sawyer Schlitt rushed for 175 yards and two scores, and Hayes added 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Ticonderoga, which had not scored until last week's 40-13 loss to Saranac Lake,