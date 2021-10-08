 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ticonderoga falls to Peru in CVAC football
0 comments

Ticonderoga falls to Peru in CVAC football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PERU 62, TICONDEROGA 6: Zach O'Connell passed for four touchdowns and ran for another, and Jack Hanson scored four times to lead Peru past Ticonderoga in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action Friday night.

O'Connell passed for 211 yards, including a scoring pass to Hanson, and Hanson rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries to power the Nighthawks.

The Sentinels (0-5) got their only score on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Kameron Vigliotti to Connor Yaw in the third quarter. Vigliotti completed 6 of 19 passes for 125 yards, with Yaw catching four passes for 118 yards.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News