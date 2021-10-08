Ticonderoga falls to Peru in CVAC football

PERU 62, TICONDEROGA 6: Zach O'Connell passed for four touchdowns and ran for another, and Jack Hanson scored four times to lead Peru past Ticonderoga in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference action Friday night.

O'Connell passed for 211 yards, including a scoring pass to Hanson, and Hanson rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries to power the Nighthawks.

The Sentinels (0-5) got their only score on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Kameron Vigliotti to Connor Yaw in the third quarter. Vigliotti completed 6 of 19 passes for 125 yards, with Yaw catching four passes for 118 yards.

