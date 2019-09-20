{{featured_button_text}}

Moriah 42, Ticonderoga 6: Maddox Blaise rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns to power Moriah to a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference win over Ticonderoga on Friday night.

The Sentinels (1-2) had cut Moriah's lead to 14-6 in the second quarter, as Terrence Benedict connected with his brother Monty Benedict for a 38-yard touchdown pass.

However, Blaise scored his second touchdown and Braden Swan returned an interception 105 yards for a score to give the Vikings a 28-6 halftime lead.

Terrence Benedict completed 18 of 35 passes for 185 yards with three interceptions. Ticonderoga was held to minus-21 yards rushing.

