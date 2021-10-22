 Skip to main content
Ticonderoga falls to Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN 54, TICONDEROGA 12: The Sentinels jumped out to a 6-0 lead Friday night, but Beekmantown returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and rolled away to the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference win.

Ticonderoga's Landen Smith scored on a 23-yard pass from Kameron Vigliotti midway through the first quarter. However, Andrew VanNatten raced 76 yards with the kickoff to give the Eagles a lead that only grew.

Conner Yaw caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Vigliotti to pull the Sentinels (0-7) within 20-12 late in the second quarter. Owen Stonitsch led Ticonderoga with 71 yards on 14 carries.

Beekmantown (2-5) got 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns from VanNatten, who also caught a 71-yard scoring pass from Nate Parliament. Parliament passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns, and Parker Broughton added two scores for the Eagles.

Beekmantown 54, Ticonderoga 12

Ticonderoga (0-7);6;6;0;0 — 12

Beekmantown (2-5);7;20;14;13 — 54

First quarter

T — Smith 23 pass from Vigliotti (kick failed), 5:43

B — VanNatten 76 kickoff return (Jolicoeur kick), 5:31

Second quarter

B — Parliament 1 run (kick failed), 8:08

B — VanNatten 71 pass from Parliament (Jolicoeur kick), 6:30

T — Yaw 40 pass from Vigliotti (kick failed), 2:32

B — Viau 39 pass from Parliament (Jolicoeur kick), :11

Third quarter

B — VanNatten 7 run (Jolicoeur kick), 9:20

Fourth quarter

B — VanNatten 5 run (Jolicoeur kick)

B — Broughton 53 punt return (kick failed), 5:34

B — Broughton 13 run (Jolicoeur kick), :37

