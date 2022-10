TICONDEROGA — Kam Vigliotti scored for Ticonderoga on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the third quarter Friday night, but the Sentinels fell to Beekmantown 39-8 in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football action.

Vigliotti hit Ayden Smith for the two-point conversion to pull Ticonderoga (0-7 league and overall) within 27-8, but the visiting Eagles pulled away.

Nathan Parliament connected with Josh Sand on a pair of touchdown passes and ran 48 yards for another to lead Beekmantown (4-3, 4-4).

Beekmantown 39, Ticonderoga 8 Beekmantown (4-3, 4-4);13;7;13;6 — 39 Ticonderoga (0-7, 0-7);0;0;8;0 — 8 First quarter B — Sand 14 pass from Parliament (Hagadorn kick) B — Broughton 5 run (kick blocked) Second quarter B — Sand 36 pass from Parliament (Hagadorn kick) Third quarter B — Sweenor run (Hagadorn kick) T — Vigliotti 1 run (Smith pass from Vigliotti) B — Parliament 48 run (kick failed) Fourth quarter B — No. 1 1 run (kick failed)