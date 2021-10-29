Ticonderoga falls to AuSable Valley in Section VII Class D semifinal

CLINTONVILLE — Kameron Vigliotti hit Connor Yaw with touchdown passes of 32 and 15 yards for the Sentinels' only points Friday night in a 42-12 loss to Ausable Valley in a Class D semifinal of the Section VII Football Tournament.
The loss dropped Ticonderoga to 0-8 overall.
Nate Doner rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Patriots, who also got a pair of scoring runs from Eli Douglas. AuSable Valley (6-2) faces unbeaten Moriah (7-0) on Nov. 6 for the Section VII title.
