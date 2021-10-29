Ticonderoga falls to AuSable Valley in Section VII Class D semifinal

CLINTONVILLE — Kameron Vigliotti hit Connor Yaw with touchdown passes of 32 and 15 yards for the Sentinels' only points Friday night in a 42-12 loss to Ausable Valley in a Class D semifinal of the Section VII Football Tournament.

The loss dropped Ticonderoga to 0-8 overall.

Nate Doner rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Patriots, who also got a pair of scoring runs from Eli Douglas. AuSable Valley (6-2) faces unbeaten Moriah (7-0) on Nov. 6 for the Section VII title.

Sect. VII Class D Semi Ticonderoga (0-8);0;0;0;12 — 12 AuSable Val. (6-2);28;7;7;0 — 42 First quarter AV — Doner 5 run (Stanley kick), 10:00 AV — Douglas 5 run (Stanley kick), 4:20 AV — Mattila 2 pass from Garcia (Stanley kick), 1:59 AV — Doner 5 run (Stanley kick), :00 Second quarter AV — Douglas 2 run (Stanley kick), 6:38 Third quarter AV — Doner 49 run (Stanley kick), 9:14 Fourth quarter Ti — Yaw 32 pass from Vigliotti (conversion failed), 10:50 Ti — Yaw 15 pass from Vigliotti (conversion failed), :30

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0