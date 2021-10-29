 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ticonderoga falls to AuSable Valley in Section VII Class D semifinal

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports stories, plus brackets and today's schedule series
  • 0

CLINTONVILLE — Kameron Vigliotti hit Connor Yaw with touchdown passes of 32 and 15 yards for the Sentinels' only points Friday night in a 42-12 loss to Ausable Valley in a Class D semifinal of the Section VII Football Tournament.

The loss dropped Ticonderoga to 0-8 overall.

Nate Doner rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Patriots, who also got a pair of scoring runs from Eli Douglas. AuSable Valley (6-2) faces unbeaten Moriah (7-0) on Nov. 6 for the Section VII title.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cambridge holds off Chatham

Cambridge holds off Chatham

Clifford Lewis rushed for 110 yards and scored four touchdowns Saturday to lead Cambridge-Salem to a 37-35 football victory over Chatham.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News