TICONDEROGA — Saranac's Hunter Devins scored a 3-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in regulation Friday night to lift the Chiefs to a 7-2 Champlain Valley Athletic Association football victory over Ticonderoga.

Ticonderoga (1-4) managed only a first-quarter safety. The Sentinels had been stopped on downs at the Chiefs' 1-yard line, but Saranac quarterback Conner Burns bobbled the snap, allowing the Sentinels to break through to record a safety.

The Chiefs (3-2), which missed a great scoring chance by fumbling at the Ticonderoga 1-yard line in the third quarter, pulled out the win on their final drive. Saranac began the drive by recovering a Sentinels fumble.

The Ticonderoga defense held Saranac to 149 yards total offense, almost entirely on the ground.

