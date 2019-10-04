TICONDEROGA — Saranac's Hunter Devins scored a 3-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in regulation Friday night to lift the Chiefs to a 7-2 Champlain Valley Athletic Association football victory over Ticonderoga.
Ticonderoga (1-4) managed only a first-quarter safety. The Sentinels had been stopped on downs at the Chiefs' 1-yard line, but Saranac quarterback Conner Burns bobbled the snap, allowing the Sentinels to break through to record a safety.
You have free articles remaining.
The Chiefs (3-2), which missed a great scoring chance by fumbling at the Ticonderoga 1-yard line in the third quarter, pulled out the win on their final drive. Saranac began the drive by recovering a Sentinels fumble.
The Ticonderoga defense held Saranac to 149 yards total offense, almost entirely on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.