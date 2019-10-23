{{featured_button_text}}

CROSSOVER GAME

Columbia (3-4) at South Glens Falls (2-5), 6 p.m.

Columbia: The Blue Devils have won three of their last four games, including a 69-8 rout of Green Tech last week. QB Brandon Biggane has passed for six touchdowns, while Michael Bennett, Benjamin McHugh and David Romer have turned in solid offensive games.

South High: The Bulldogs have dropped three straight since a win over Gloversville, most recently last Friday's 42-6 loss to Ballston Spa. Josh Ahrens has rushed for 577 yards and six TDs for South High, and leads the team with 48 points.

Fast fact: Columbia has won two of three all-time meetings with South Glens Falls, most recently in 2015. The Bulldogs' win came in 1992, in the old Metroland Conference days.

Pete Tobey

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments