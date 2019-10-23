CROSSOVER GAME
Columbia (3-4) at South Glens Falls (2-5), 6 p.m.
Columbia: The Blue Devils have won three of their last four games, including a 69-8 rout of Green Tech last week. QB Brandon Biggane has passed for six touchdowns, while Michael Bennett, Benjamin McHugh and David Romer have turned in solid offensive games.
You have free articles remaining.
South High: The Bulldogs have dropped three straight since a win over Gloversville, most recently last Friday's 42-6 loss to Ballston Spa. Josh Ahrens has rushed for 577 yards and six TDs for South High, and leads the team with 48 points.
Fast fact: Columbia has won two of three all-time meetings with South Glens Falls, most recently in 2015. The Bulldogs' win came in 1992, in the old Metroland Conference days.
— Pete Tobey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.