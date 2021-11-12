Surprising Queensbury an unlikely Section II finalist

After starting the football season 1-5, few expected Queensbury to be doing anything other than packing away the equipment this weekend.

What a difference a month makes.

Saturday at 7 p.m., Queensbury (4-5) brings its three-game win streak to Shenendehowa High School to face perennial power Burnt Hills (8-1) in the Class A sectional championship game.

The winner advances to face the Section I champion in the state quarterfinals, set for next Friday at Mahopac High School downstate.

"It's a good run — we got hot at the right time, and we're pretty injury-free," Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman said. "How many times can you have five losses in a season, and nobody hung their heads and we have a chance to win a title?"

Queensbury would appear to face long odds in this battle of the Spartans. Burnt Hills, which beat Queensbury 42-21 on Oct. 2, is on an eight-game tear and ranked eighth in the state.

Queensbury reached its 10th Section II title game with regular-season wins over Ballston Spa and Niskayuna for second place, then stunned Averill Park 48-35 in the semifinals last week.

Crossman said his team has improved the most in the mental aspect, the "alignments and assignments," as he put it.

"Against Averill Park and Burnt Hills the first time we played them, we weren't even in the right spots on defense at the snap," Crossman said. "We've cleaned up a lot during the course of the season."

Last week, senior Zion Freeman romped for 246 yards, nearly matching his career best, and three touchdowns. That gave Freeman 1,094 yards and 13 TDs for the season. Junior Trey Bailey scored on an 86-yard kickoff return and a 53-yard run, and added a key interception against Averill Park. Aidan Bleibtrey also scored twice.

"Zion had another 50-yarder called back, so he could've realistically been close to 300 yards," Crossman said, adding that Queensbury stuck with its double-wing power game rather than using any spread looks.

Crossman said Queensbury's brutal regular-season schedule — which included Class AA finalist Shenendehowa, Section IV power Maine-Endwell, and the rest of the Class A final four — prepared them for the stretch run.

"We're definitely battle-tested," said Crossman, whose team won Section II in 2019. "We took our lumps this year but we came out stronger. And we have 22 seniors, so I think that helped us hang together."

"They're always in the mix. They got hot late and they've been good at the time when you're supposed to be good," said Matt Shell, Burnt Hills' veteran head coach. "The backs they have can do a lot of damage. There's a lot of similarities to what they always do, but if you miss a tackle, it could be a big play — or a touchdown."

Burnt Hills' only loss came in its opener, a 28-7 setback to Class AA Shaker, and it has been on a roll since, except for a pair of tight games against La Salle. Burnt Hills pulled out a 21-20 overtime victory over La Salle — a team Queensbury lost to by one point — in last week's semifinals.

Burnt Hills, the runner-up to Troy in last spring's Fall II season, won its last Section II title in 2018 over Queensbury.

Burnt Hills is led by running backs Mike Frattarola (923 yards, 14 TDs) and Jaleel Joseph (541 yards, 8 TDs), and quarterback Tyler Manning (868 passing yards, 12 TDs).

"Their team speed is good this year, they're not out of alignment very often, they're very disciplined," Crossman said. "They still run wing-T schemes, but they find ways to attack and get their athletes in space. We have some speed and some size up front. It'll be a good test on both sides."

