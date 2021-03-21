Sullivan TDs lift Warhawks past Granville

CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 18, GRANVILLE 12: Ashton Sullivan scored on runs of 61 and 50 yards in the fourth quarter to lead the Warhawks past Granville in a Class C North game played at Schuylerville.

Sullivan, whose second touchdown run came with three minutes to play, rushed for 175 yards on nine carries for Corinth-Fort Edward. Ryan Ackerman scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter for the Warhawks.