Sullivan TDs lift Warhawks past Granville

CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 18, GRANVILLE 12: Ashton Sullivan scored on runs of 61 and 50 yards in the fourth quarter to lead the Warhawks past Granville in a Class C North game played at Schuylerville.
Sullivan, whose second touchdown run came with three minutes to play, rushed for 175 yards on nine carries for Corinth-Fort Edward. Ryan Ackerman scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter for the Warhawks.
Tommy Roberts and Logan Beebe scored on short runs for the Golden Horde.
Jesse Kuzmich rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another Sunday as Greenwich romped to a 34-0 win over Voorheesville.
Prep Roundup: Saturday's football, soccer and swimming stories
A roundup of all of our stories, game reports and photos from Saturday's busy day of high school sports action.
Sam McGarrahan rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns Saturday in the Black Horses' football season opener, a 38-0 Class C North victory over Mechanicville.
Cole Clarke ran 35 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter to give Lake George/H-L the lead for good in a 12-8 win at Stillwater.
Cambridge came up short in the final minutes of a 15-12 non-league loss to Ravena on Saturday at Stillwater.
Carolina Lott-Diamond scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation as Hadley-Luzerne tied Fort Ann in girls soccer on Saturday.
Saturday's girls soccer roundup.
Anna Bearor and Sarah Little were each part of four victories as Queensbury defeated Glens Falls 110-60 in girls swimming Saturday.