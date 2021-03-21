 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan TDs lift Warhawks past Granville
0 comments

Sullivan TDs lift Warhawks past Granville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH-FORT EDWARD 18, GRANVILLE 12: Ashton Sullivan scored on runs of 61 and 50 yards in the fourth quarter to lead the Warhawks past Granville in a Class C North game played at Schuylerville.

Sullivan, whose second touchdown run came with three minutes to play, rushed for 175 yards on nine carries for Corinth-Fort Edward. Ryan Ackerman scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter for the Warhawks.

Tommy Roberts and Logan Beebe scored on short runs for the Golden Horde.

Prep Roundup: Saturday's football, soccer and swimming stories

A roundup of all of our stories, game reports and photos from Saturday's busy day of high school sports action.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News