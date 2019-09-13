GREENWICH — Greenwich jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead en route to a 34-12 win over Granville in a Class C North Division football game Friday.
The Witches (1-1 league, overall) had a balanced offense, throwing for 171 yards and rushing for 154.
Jesse Kuzmich was 6 of 8 passing for Greenwich, throwing for touchdowns of 35 yards to Luke Pemrick and 30 to Max Maguire.
Chris Albrecht led the Witches' rushing attack with 14 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Pemrick added 57 yards and a score on four carries.
Granville rushed for 268 yards and didn't attempt a pass. Dayton Holcomb led the way with 26 carries for 155 yards. Josh Oakman and Myles Pauquette ran for touchdowns for the Golden Horde (1-1, 1-1).
