{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — Greenwich jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead en route to a 34-12 win over Granville in a Class C North Division football game Friday.

The Witches (1-1 league, overall) had a balanced offense, throwing for 171 yards and rushing for 154.

Jesse Kuzmich was 6 of 8 passing for Greenwich, throwing for touchdowns of 35 yards to Luke Pemrick and 30 to Max Maguire.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Chris Albrecht led the Witches' rushing attack with 14 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. Pemrick added 57 yards and a score on four carries.

Granville rushed for 268 yards and didn't attempt a pass. Dayton Holcomb led the way with 26 carries for 155 yards. Josh Oakman and Myles Pauquette ran for touchdowns for the Golden Horde (1-1, 1-1).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments