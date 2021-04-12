Stillwater tops Warrensburg

STILLWATER — Caleb Dyer scored three touchdowns Monday night to lead Stillwater to a 27-8 Class D North football victory over Warrensburg.

Dyer rushed for 109 yards and two scores on 17 carries and returned a fumble 25 yards for another touchdown.

Tyler Paffen also ran for a score for the Warriors, who improved to 1-2. Paffen completed nine of 12 passes for 128 yards, with Isaac Cutler catching five passes.

Andrew Beadnell caught a 4-yard pass from Zach Carpenter for the Burghers' only score in their first game of the Fall II season.

Stillwater 27, Warrensburg 8 Warrens. (0-1);8;0;0;0 — 8 Stillwater (1-2);6;8;7;6 — 27 First quarter W — Beadnell 4 pass from Carpenter (Hitchcock run) S — Paffen 4 run (kick failed) Second quarter S — Dyer 5 run (Cutler pass from Paffen) Third quarter S — Dyer 8 run (Cutler kick) Fourth quarter S — Dyer 25 yard fumble return (kick failed)

