Stillwater tops Warrensburg
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

STILLWATER — Caleb Dyer scored three touchdowns Monday night to lead Stillwater to a 27-8 Class D North football victory over Warrensburg.

Dyer rushed for 109 yards and two scores on 17 carries and returned a fumble 25 yards for another touchdown.

Tyler Paffen also ran for a score for the Warriors, who improved to 1-2. Paffen completed nine of 12 passes for 128 yards, with Isaac Cutler catching five passes.

Andrew Beadnell caught a 4-yard pass from Zach Carpenter for the Burghers' only score in their first game of the Fall II season.

