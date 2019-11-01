STILLWATER — Stillwater's Mason Seymour and James Galarneau both topped 150 rushing yards Friday as the Warriors ground out a 35-21 Class C semifinal victory over Greenwich.
Stillwater ties it 6-6 on 1yd run by Mason Seymour with 7:46 left in first quarter #518football pic.twitter.com/HiIcWA88cQ— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) November 1, 2019
The win puts Stillwater (9-0) into the Section II football finals next Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School, against either Cambridge-Salem or Tamarac, who play Saturday.
Seymour rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and Galarneau added 159 yards and three scores to power the Warriors.
The loss ended Greenwich's season at 7-2, but the Witches hung tough through the first half, battling to a 21-21 tie before Stillwater ground out two more scoring drives in the second half.
