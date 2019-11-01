{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER — Stillwater's Mason Seymour and James Galarneau both topped 150 rushing yards Friday as the Warriors ground out a 35-21 Class C semifinal victory over Greenwich.

The win puts Stillwater (9-0) into the Section II football finals next Friday at 7 p.m. at Lansingburgh High School, against either Cambridge-Salem or Tamarac, who play Saturday.

Seymour rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and Galarneau added 159 yards and three scores to power the Warriors.

The loss ended Greenwich's season at 7-2, but the Witches hung tough through the first half, battling to a 21-21 tie before Stillwater ground out two more scoring drives in the second half.

Check back later for a full story.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Load comments