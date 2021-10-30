Stillwater shuts out Cambridge-Salem

STILLWATER 20, CAMBRIDGE-SALEM 0: C.J. McNeil scored two touchdowns as Class D South winner Stillwater ground out a Class D non-division victory over visiting Cambridge-Salem.

McNeil rushed for 114 yards on 24 carries, including the two short scoring runs, to lead the Warriors, who improved to 6-1. Caleb Dyer added 108 yards on 15 carries, and caught a 4-yard screen pass from Colby Paffen for a touchdown.

McNeil's second touchdown midway through the third quarter was set up by a fumble recovery by Anthony Cocozzo at the C-S 1-yard line.

Stillwater is scheduled to play Warrensburg in the Class D semifinals at Schuylerville, at a time to be announced on Sunday.

Cambridge-Salem fell to 5-4 on the season.

