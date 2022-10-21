Stillwater sacks Schuylerville, creates three-way tie in Class C North

STILLWATER — Jaxon Mueller scored on a 47-yard run early in the first quarter, and Liam Brady's extra point stood as the winning margin Friday night as Stillwater held on for a 7-6 Class C North football victory over Schuylerville.

In a battle for playoff positioning ahead of next week's opening round of the Class C sectionals, the win by the Warriors (5-2, 6-2) created a three-way tie behind North winner Warrensburg-Lake George. The tie with Hoosick Falls-Tamarac (5-2, 5-2), a 28-6 winner over Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley on Friday, will be sorted by quarter points.

Mueller's touchdown sprint gave Stillwater a 7-0 lead with 9:29 left in the first quarter. Late in the game, the Warriors mounted a time-consuming drive to the Schuylerville 22, turning the ball over on downs with 4:38 remaining.

After the Black Horses (5-2, 6-2) reached midfield, Stillwater's pass rush wrapped up the game. James Cocozzo and Aidan Martel recorded sacks on back-to-back plays, then the Warriors forced an incomplete pass on fourth and 9 to allow them to kneel out the win.

Schuylerville struggled on offense without standout quarterback Luke Sherman, who was hurt in last week's loss to W-LG, gaining only 142 total yards in the game.

The Horses got a big break when Anthony Luzadis picked off a pass at the Stillwater 10 with 4:23 left in the first quarter. On fourth and goal, Martin Flanders Jr. plunged over from the 1 for the touchdown, but the extra point was blocked. Flanders finished with 51 yards on 14 carries.

Mueller finished with 60 yards on eight carries and had two sacks on defense, and Mike Marinello had 11 tackles for Stillwater. Colby Paffen added 55 yards on seven rushes and completed 7 of 10 passes for 58 yards.

Stillwater 7, Schuylerville 6 Schuylerville (5-2, 6-2);6;0;0;0 — 6 Stillwater (5-2, 6-2);7;0;0;0 — 7 First quarter Still — Mueller 47 run (Brady kick), 9:29 Sch — Flanders 1 run (kick blocked), 2:19