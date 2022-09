STILLWATER 34, GREENWICH 0: Lukas Lilac rushed for two touchdowns and Colby Paffen ran and threw for scores as Stillwater cruised past Greenwich in a non-league season opener.

Lilac scored on a pair of short runs, and Paffen added a 4-yard touchdown run and an 8-yard scoring toss to Trevor Cowin. Jaxon Mueller also scored from 2 yards out as the Warriors built a 27-0 halftime lead.

Mueller led Stillwater with 100 yards on 14 carries and Paffen completed 7 of 9 passes for 152 yards.

Stillwater 34, Greenwich 0 Greenwich (0-1);0;0;0;0 — 0 Stillwater (1-0);13;14;7;0 — 34 First quarter S — Lilac 5 run (Brady kick), 7:33 S — Mueller 2 run (kick failed), 1:30 Second quarter S — Paffen 4 run (Brady kick), 7:43 S — Cowin 8 pass from Paffen (Staie kick), 1:24 Third quarter S — Lilac 5 run (Brady kick), 5:27