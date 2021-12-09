 Skip to main content
Stillwater football players earn Class D South honors

Several Stillwater football players received top honors in Class D South, as the division recently announced its all-star team.

Senior running back C.J. McNeil was named Class D South Overall Player of the Year, senior backfield mate Caleb Dyer was chosen as Offensive Player of the Year and sophomore lineman Anthony Cocozzo as Defensive Player of the Year. Junior Mike Campion received the Iron Man award for Class D South.

Named to the Class D South first-team offense from Stillwater were Dyer at running back, Campion at tackle, receivers Trevor Cowin and Jaxon Mueller, and guard Andrew Shaw.

Chosen for the first-team defense for the Warriors were Dyer and Mueller at linebacker, Campion and Shaw on the defensive line, and McNeil, Mike Marinello and Lukas Lilac in the secondary. Liam Brady made the all-star team as the kicker, with McNeil as kick return specialist.

