LANSINGBURGH — Denied again and again at the doorstep all night, the Cambridge-Salem Indians came away empty Friday night.
For the first time since 2015, the Indians fell in the finals of the Section II Football Tournament, shut out 21-0 by Stillwater in the Class C championship game at Lansingburgh High School.
For the Warriors (10-0), it was their first-ever Section II football championship, while the Indians (8-2) saw their string of sectional titles snapped at three.
In a game where the teams were nearly even in total yards, Cambridge-Salem was turned away five times in the red zone. It was the first time the Indians were shut out since a 47-0 loss to Dobbs Ferry in the 2007 state semifinals.
“Stillwater played better than we did, they made the plays when they needed to, we didn’t make the plays when we needed to,” Cambridge-Salem head coach Doug Luke said. “Our kids played hard, we had a lot of yardage, we played pretty decent on defense. None of it was bad — it just wasn’t as good as Stillwater.”
The Warriors’ powerful running game again produced a pair of 100-yard rushers, as Mason Seymour ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and quarterback James Galarneau added 109 yards on 22 rushes. Luc Lescault scored a short touchdown and had three sacks on defense.
“Cambridge was putting a target on number 9 (Galarneau) and number 2 (Seymour), as they should have, and we had some role players step up with big plays,” said head coach Ian Godfrey, the former Fort Edward standout in his fourth year at Stillwater’s helm. “But 9 and 2, they’re just unbelievable, they’re going to give you everything they’ve got.”
“Our offensive line, they were in the trenches battling. Nothing came easy tonight, but Mason Seymour made every run count,” Galarneau said of his fellow senior. “It means the world, all these parents, all these people coming out — they’ve been talking about this for four years. To finally get this done, for them and for us, it means the world.”
But it was the Warriors’ defense that came up huge the closer Cambridge-Salem got to their goal line.
“Once you get inside that red zone, you have to stop them, you have to come up and make a play, and that’s what we did tonight,” Galarneau said.
The Indians’ opening possession ground to a halt at the Stillwater 1, stuffed for a loss on fourth down.
Trailing 7-0 two possessions later, Indians leading rusher Kaedin Ogilvie — who finished with 130 yards on 16 carries — fumbled on a 50-yard run to the goal line. The ball bounced through the end zone for a Stillwater touchback. The Warriors turned that into a 69-yard touchdown sprint by Seymour for 14-0 lead.
In the final minute of the first half, after Ogilvie returned a punt to the Stillwater 30, the Indians converted a fourth-and-long with a pass from Jacob Ruggles to Phil Mazzucco to the 3 with six seconds left. Using its final two timeouts, Cambridge-Salem squeezed out two more plays, but was denied on both.
The Indians caught a big break early in the third quarter when they recovered a fumble at their own 41. Again they drove inside the Warriors’ 5-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs.
Stillwater responded with a scoring drive to Seymour’s 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Cambridge-Salem’s final drive reached the Stillwater 9, before a sack and an interception by Seymour with 3:52 to play sealed the shutout victory.
“When it comes down to the last few yards, you have to be able to handle yourselves, and at the line of scrimmage, they handled us,” Luke said. “When you’re out here in space, you can do things and trick them and get away with things. But when it comes right down to that goal line, it’s just hard-nosed football, and we just couldn’t put it in.”
“We knew with them you kind of have to bend but you can’t break,” Godfrey said. “We knew they were going to gash us here and there — they’re just good. They do what they do extremely well, but we knew if we could get the field a little bit tighter, we could bring some of our pressures and make those decisions a little quicker. And credit to our kids, they just stepped up and answered the bell.”
