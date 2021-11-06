Stillwater bests Warrensburg in D semifinal

STILLWATER 31, WARRENSBURG 12: Stillwater outscored Warrensburg 19-0 in the second half on the way to a victory in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Football Tournament.

Stillwater will face Greenwich in the championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Schuylerville High School.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first half. Tim Kelly ran one in for an early Warrensburg touchdown, but Colby Paffen’s pass to Jaxon Mueller tied the game at 6-6.

The Burghers took the lead again in the second quarter on Dylan Winchell’s 28-yard run to pay dirt. But again, Stillwater matched that blow on a 4-yard run by Mueller with 42 seconds left in the half.

Stillwater went up to stay in the third quarter on Gavin Baker’s 10-yard run. The Warriors extended the lead in the fourth quarter on Caleb Dyer’s 66-yard fumble return for a touchdown and C.J. McNeil’s 33-yard run.

McNeil finished with 107 yards on 20 carries for the Warriors. Paffen was 7 for 10 passing for 103 yards.

Winchell, a senior, led all rushers in the game with 193 yards on 24 carries for the Burghers, who also got 105 yards on 17 rushes by junior Tristen Hitchcock.

Warrensburg finished the season 7-3.

Class D Semifinal

Warrensburg (7-3) 6 6 0 0 — 12

Stillwater (7-1) 6 6 6 13 — 31

First Quarter

Warr — Tim Kelly 6 run (run failed), 7:36

Still — Jaxon Mueller 9 pass from Colby Paffen (kick blocked), 2:07

Second Quarter

Warr — Dylan Winchell 28 run (run failed), 4:21

Still — Mueller 4 run (kick failed), 0:42

Third Quarter

Still — Gavin Baker 10 run (pass failed), 6:07

Fourth Quarter

Still — Caleb Dyer 66 fumble return (pass failed), 10:16

Still — C.J. McNeil 33 run (Liam Brady kick), 9:25

