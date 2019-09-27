{{featured_button_text}}

Stillwater 45, Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne 26: Mason Seymour scored two touchdowns and James Galarneau rushed for 190 yards as Stillwater won a wild victory over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne in a Class C football game.

Up 12-7 at halftime, Stillwater scored 20 points in the third qaurter and 13 more in the fourth.

Cole Clarke rushed for 124 yards and pass for three touchdowns for Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.

