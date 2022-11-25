State Scoreboard

Friday's state football scoreboard:
FOOTBALL
State Semifinals
Class AA
Somers 35, Niskayuna 7
Union-Endicott 28, Hilton 14
Class D
Cambridge-Salem 47, Moriah 22
Tioga 41, Randolph 34
Friday's state football scoreboard:
FOOTBALL
State Semifinals
Class AA
Somers 35, Niskayuna 7
Union-Endicott 28, Hilton 14
Class D
Cambridge-Salem 47, Moriah 22
Tioga 41, Randolph 34
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Warrensburg-Lake George football team rolled to an 85-34 Class C state quarterfinal victory over Gouverneur on Sunday.
Evan Day scored from 4 yards out early in the fourth quarter as Cambridge-Salem rallied to beat Alexander 12-7 in the state football quarterfinals on Sunday.
Cooper Morehouse, the last of North Warren's players on the Warrensburg-Lake George football team, and his linemates have paved the Wolverines' path to the state semifinals.
Cambridge-Salem and Moriah square off in the state football playoffs for the first time since 2017.
After a two-day delay, the Cambridge-Salem football team faces Alexander in the Class D state quarterfinals on Sunday at B-P.
The Warrensburg-Lake George football team's state quarterfinal game was postponed to Sunday afternoon because its opponent was snowed in.
The Warrensburg-Lake George football team is set to play Gouverneur in the Class C state quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mechanicville.
The 2022 team-by-team high school football schedules and results for the Glens Falls area.
The schedule for Friday's high school football games.
The Warrensburg-Lake George football team captured its first Section II title as a combined program, beating Schuylerville 20-7 in Class C.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.