State Scoreboard

Friday's state football scoreboard:

FOOTBALL

State Semifinals

Class AA

Somers 35, Niskayuna 7

Union-Endicott 28, Hilton 14

Class D

Cambridge-Salem 47, Moriah 22

Tioga 41, Randolph 34

