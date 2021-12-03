State Scoreboard

STATE FOOTBALL FINALS
Class D Championship
Tioga 27, Moriah 0
Class A Championship
Somers vs. Syracuse CBA
Class C Championship
Schuylerville vs. Chenango Forks
Schuylerville punched its ticket to the Carrier Dome with a lopsided state semifinal victory on Saturday.
A big second half lifted Moriah to a 28-14 victory over Greenwich in a Class D state football semifinal on Friday at Faller Field.
Schuylerville heads to Syracuse on Friday for a rematch with Chenango Forks in the Class C state football championship game.
Our preview of Saturday's state football semifinal between Schuylerville and Dobbs Ferry.
The Schuylerville Black Horses return Friday to the exact spot they were in 2019: at the Carrier Dome, ready to face Chenango Forks for a state football championship.
Scores from Saturday's state semifinal football games.
Family connections are a big part of the Greenwich and Schuylerville football teams, who both play in the state semifinals this weekend.
A preview of Greenwich's football state semifinal game against Moriah on Friday.
Schuylerville beat OFA on Saturday to earn a trip to the state football semifinals.
A new class of the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame, featuring several former local players and coaches, will be inducted on Saturday.
