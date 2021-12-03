 Skip to main content
agate

State Scoreboard

STATE FOOTBALL FINALS

Class D Championship

Tioga 27, Moriah 0

Class A Championship

Somers vs. Syracuse CBA

Class C Championship

Schuylerville vs. Chenango Forks

Black Horses return to Carrier Dome

The Schuylerville Black Horses return Friday to the exact spot they were in 2019: at the Carrier Dome, ready to face Chenango Forks for a state football championship.

MLB lockout: What you need to know

