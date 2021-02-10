Spring football in Section II will face challenges, need flexibility

Playing football in the early spring could be a daunting task amid melting snow, mud and unpredictable weather, but Section II is gearing up for it.
Football was among the high-risk fall sports moved by the state to a “Fall II season” — scheduled by Section II as a window from March 7 to May 1 — because of coronavirus restrictions. Volleyball was also moved, and many local schools also chose to move soccer and field hockey to that time period.
“There’s obstacles, there’s weather issues, trying to find places to practice,” Section II football chairman Bob Dorrance said. “There are challenges.”
Dorrance said the Section II football committee has been working on a structure to play a seven-week season — five regular-season games, followed by two weekends of playoffs and crossovers. Teams would play games within their classification in geographic divisions — eight teams in Class AA, and 12 teams each in Class A, B, C and D, assuming all teams are able and allowed to play.
Football needs 10 practices before playing a game, so the first regular-season games would be scheduled for the weekend of March 19-20. The structure and subsequent schedules await Section II approval in the next week or so, Dorrance said.
However, what schools will be able to participate depends entirely on counties and school districts approving high-risk sports for the Fall II season. Warren and Saratoga counties only approved high-risk winter sports late last week, and Washington County still has not allowed those sports — basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and cheer — to begin practice.
Section II has said the winter sports season will end on March 13, and the spring sports season will run from May 3-June 25. Baseball will start on April 28 because it needs 10 practices.
“We’re planning as if we’re going to have a season start on March 7, and if something comes up, we’ll have to deal with that,” Dorrance said. “We just want to give kids as much of a season as we can.”
A major obstacle facing an early spring season may be simply finding field space — or even gym space — for practices in the second week of March. In most years, many areas of the section still have snow on the ground well into March.
Add to that soccer and field hockey also needing field space, and it’s a recipe for a backlog of sports trying to get on muddy, slushy fields.
In the immediate Glens Falls area, only Glens Falls and Schuylerville have artificial turf fields, and Stillwater is another 10 miles past Schuylerville.
“We’re trying to be conscious of scheduling games on turf early in the season,” Dorrance said. “People are being gracious about turf time and sharing their fields.”
Dorrance said any schedule that comes out will need to be flexible, with weather issues, field availability and coronavirus problems that put schools on pause all looming as potential problems.