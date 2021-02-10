Spring football in Section II will face challenges, need flexibility

Section II has said the winter sports season will end on March 13, and the spring sports season will run from May 3-June 25. Baseball will start on April 28 because it needs 10 practices.

“We’re planning as if we’re going to have a season start on March 7, and if something comes up, we’ll have to deal with that,” Dorrance said. “We just want to give kids as much of a season as we can.”

A major obstacle facing an early spring season may be simply finding field space — or even gym space — for practices in the second week of March. In most years, many areas of the section still have snow on the ground well into March.

Add to that soccer and field hockey also needing field space, and it’s a recipe for a backlog of sports trying to get on muddy, slushy fields.

In the immediate Glens Falls area, only Glens Falls and Schuylerville have artificial turf fields, and Stillwater is another 10 miles past Schuylerville.

“We’re trying to be conscious of scheduling games on turf early in the season,” Dorrance said. “People are being gracious about turf time and sharing their fields.”