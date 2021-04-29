Sports Today

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Glens Falls vs. Schalmont at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Granville at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Greenwich at Ichabod Crane, 7 p.m.
Transfer student Deontae Bennett scored three touchdowns Friday night to lead Greenwich to a 35-8 victory over Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne.
Noah Girard passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more to lead Glens Falls past Hudson 49-14 in Class B football action Friday night.
Brice Burr and Owen Foyle each rushed for two touchdowns Saturday as Cambridge-Salem pulled away to a 38-20 victory over Granville.
Queensbury was held to 145 total yards in a 48-0 Class A football semifinal loss to Troy on Friday night.
Sam McGarrahan rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns to lead Schuylerville past Coxsackie-Athens in a Class C semifinal Friday.
Jason Reif passed for two touchdowns and Aiden Lochner added two on the ground as Ravena defeated Hudson Falls 34-6 Saturday.
Queensbury's football season ended with a loss to La Salle on Wednesday night.
Class C has decided to go ahead with a four-team playoff for football to cap off the Fall II season in Section II.
Jackson Brand scored four touchdowns to lead Glens Falls to a 50-34 Class B North football victory over South Glens Falls.
Brendan Lamby and Cole Clarke helped power the WarEagles past Cambridge-Salem in Saturday football action.
