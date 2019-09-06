{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — James Ward ran 19 yards for a touchdown and the Queensbury defense nearly pitched a shutout Friday night as the Spartans opened the season with a 10-6 Class A Grasso football victory over Ballston Spa.

Ward, Jason Rodriguez and Joe Slattery combined for 202 rushing yards to lead Queensbury. Alex Roca added a 29-yard field goal in the first half.

We'll have a full story later in the evening.

