BALLSTON SPA — James Ward ran 19 yards for a touchdown and the Queensbury defense nearly pitched a shutout Friday night as the Spartans opened the season with a 10-6 Class A Grasso football victory over Ballston Spa.
James Ward plows 19 yds for the TD for a 10-0 Queensbury @QbyAthletics lead with 8:16 left #518football pic.twitter.com/JbdUABAl9U— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) September 7, 2019
Ward, Jason Rodriguez and Joe Slattery combined for 202 rushing yards to lead Queensbury. Alex Roca added a 29-yard field goal in the first half.
