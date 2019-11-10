Spartans hold off Troy to win Class A title (updated)

CLIFTON PARK — Backs to their own goal line, the Queensbury Spartans dug in for one last chance to seal a Class A football championship on a frigid Saturday night.
Dylan Erickson’s fourth-down stop of Troy quarterback Alex Wolfe with 2:23 left in regulation wrapped up a 17-13 Queensbury victory.
After two years of coming up short, the Spartans finally left Shenendehowa’s Steuerwald Stadium with a Section II championship plaque.
“We were doing a dive on the A gaps, and I just grabbed the quarterback as soon as possible. That’s how we won,” said Erickson, a sophomore defensive tackle. “It’s literally amazing, best feeling ever.”
“It was an exciting game, back and forth,” Queensbury senior quarterback/safety Nate Angell said. “We just grinded it out, got a big fourth-down stop at the end to seal it. Everybody played with so much heart and we didn’t quit.
“To come here the last two years and not walk away with that plaque was heartbreaking,” Angell added. “It means the world to us to walk away with that plaque and bring it home, and move on to the next round.”
With their first sectional crown since 2014, the Spartans (10-0) advance to play Section IX kingpin Cornwall in the state quarterfinals, set for Saturday at 3 p.m. at Shenendehowa.
Junior Jason Rodriguez rushed for 135 of his 165 yards in the second half as the Queensbury offense caught fire.
“We tried to rearrange our line at the beginning — wasn’t working,” Angell said. “We went back to our basic stuff, started moving the ball on them. Our base stuff is what wins us games.”
Kolby Anderson’s 27-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left give the Spartans the lead for good.
However, they still had to stop a big-play Troy offense that opened its ensuing drive with a 35-yard pass from Wolfe to a leaping Makai Cruel at the Queensbury 15.
The Spartans got a tackle for a loss by James Ward, then a huge 12-yard sack from Gabe Jacobs. However, on third down, the Flying Horses’ Xavier Leigh fired a halfback option pass to Nasir Dawud-Soto, but Rodriguez stopped him at the 6.
On fourth down, Erickson stuffed Wolfe on a rushing attempt, and Queensbury ran out the clock on the ground.
“Hat’s off to Troy — it was an outstanding game, coming down to a fourth-down stand that close to the goal line is a phenomenal way to have a Super Bowl,” Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman said.
“They talk about our offense — our defense doesn’t get any credit, but today we showed what kind of defense we have,” Rodriguez said.
Queensbury had started the game slowly. Bryant Ward intercepted Wolfe on the game’s first play, but the Spartans only got a 25-yard Alex Roca field goal.
Troy (8-2) took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter, cashing in on a six-play, 96-yard drive when Leigh darted 20 yards around left end for the touchdown.
In the third quarter, Queensbury drove 58 yards to Rodriguez’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 10-7 lead.
“We definitely changed some blocking schemes up front,” Crossman said, “and getting that confidence before we went in at half of driving down — even though we didn’t get the score — it definitely put it in our kids’ heads that we could move the ball and were going to be OK in the second half.”
After an exchange of punts, the Flying Horses put together their best drive of the night — 56 yards in 13 plays, including three fourth-down conversions, the last setting up a 4-yard scoring run by Leigh for a 13-10 lead with 8:34 to play. That set the stage for Queensbury’s go-ahead touchdown drive.
“They definitely have some athletes, they got them in space, they did some things schematically that we haven’t seen yet this year,” Crossman said. “So for our defense to adjust to that and come up with that big stand at the end is outstanding. It’s a great way to finish a game.”
