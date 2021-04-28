Spartans fall to La Salle

QUEENSBURY — Bo Catherwood scored six touchdowns as La Salle defeated Queensbury 44-6 in a season-ending football game on Wednesday.
Catherwood finished the game with 284 yards rushing.
Aidan Bleibtrey scored the lone Spartans touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. Trevon Bailey led Queensbury's ball carriers with 24 yards on 13 carries.
Queensbury's Zachary Cunningham blocked a first-quarter punt, which was recovered by Joe Slattery.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!