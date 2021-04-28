 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spartans fall to La Salle
0 comments

Spartans fall to La Salle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Bo Catherwood scored six touchdowns as La Salle defeated Queensbury 44-6 in a season-ending football game on Wednesday.

Catherwood finished the game with 284 yards rushing.

Aidan Bleibtrey scored the lone Spartans touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter. Trevon Bailey led Queensbury's ball carriers with 24 yards on 13 carries.

Queensbury's Zachary Cunningham blocked a first-quarter punt, which was recovered by Joe Slattery.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News