QUEENSBURY — It wasn’t easy, but Queensbury is back in the State Football Tournament for the first time in five years.
Now, the stakes — and the challenges — go up dramatically for the Spartans as they step up to face the defending state champions.
Queensbury, 10-0 and ranked eighth in the state, takes on No. 1-ranked Cornwall — 9-0 and on a 21-game winning streak — in the Class A state quarterfinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Shenendehowa High School.
“This is outstanding,” Spartans head coach Matt Crossman said before the team’s practice Wednesday inside the Adirondack Sports Complex dome. “We’re ecstatic to be playing when it’s this cold out. It’s great for these guys to experience this, and the coaching staff, too.”
Until this season, a game between Queensbury and the Section IX champion Dragons would have been a state semifinal — as it was when the Spartans beat Cornwall in 2013 and 2014 on their way to the Carrier Dome. However, the state is now filling the byes that once populated the Class AA, A and D brackets, so the Section II and IX winners are paired up this year in the quarterfinals.
After two years of falling short in the Section II finals, Queensbury is coming off a hard-fought 17-13 victory over Troy for the title last week. The Spartans got a huge fourth-down stop with two and a half minutes to play to seal victory.
Ryan Baldock, Cornwall’s first-year head coach, is familiar with Section II football. He was head coach at Johnstown in 2015 before landing the top job at Section IX large-school power Monroe-Woodbury, where he coached before taking over at Cornwall this year.
He also knows that Queensbury will come at the Dragons with its ground-hugging double-wing offense. The Spartans are led by junior Jason Rodriguez, who set school single-season records for most touchdowns (29) and most rushing yards (1,833). Rodriguez ran for 165 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries against Troy.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s a difficult offense to simulate in practice and it’s very difficult to defend with the misdirection,” said Baldock, whose team is coming off a 44-20 win over Minisink Valley for its ninth straight Section IX title. “We run a version of it as a short-yardage package, but they major in it.”
Queensbury got off to a slow start against Troy, struggling to move the ball until the second half, when they got rolling. Establishing the run game will be crucial to the Spartans’ hopes, and that starts with the blocking up front.
“The first half against Troy, they showed us some stuff that we hadn’t seen and it stymied what we were attempting to do. So it’s going to be key to get that going right away,” Crossman said. “(In the second half) we didn’t run much more than five plays. It’s kind of like the defensive scheme, the simpler the better.”
Cornwall, which won its first state title last year, runs a high-powered spread offense that is similar to Troy’s. The Dragons are led by reigning state Class A Player of the Year Amin Woods, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior with power and speed. Woods has rushed for 1,274 yards and scored 17 touchdowns overall this season.
“He’s quick and shifty, but you can definitely tell he’s weight-trained, he can be an ox,” Crossman said. “We have to get as many helmets as we can get on the ballcarrier, tackle him low and bring in a bunch of extra guys to make sure we can get him to the ground.”
The Dragons also have a first-time quarterback in senior Louie Francese, an all-state receiver who took over when standout Aidan Semo — who helped Cornwall win states as a freshman last year — was injured midway through the season. His main receiving target is Mike Alfieri.
“There’s a reason that they’re 21-0,” Crossman said. “They’re a little bit of everything. They stick with a lot of their traditional spread stuff that we saw five, six years ago. They even ran a little double wing against New Paltz (in the Section IX semis).”
“It’s two completely different styles, but two programs with tough, blue-collar kids and a lot of tradition,” Baldock said. “We’re looking forward to playing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.