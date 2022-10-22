Spartans eat up yards in win vs. Albany

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury rushed for 244 yards on the ground and Zavry Ward passed for 102 yards in a 32-20 Class A victory over Albany on Saturday.
Ward and Ryan Blanchard each scored twice as the Spartans racked up a season-high 346 total yards. Queensbury improved to 2-5 overall with its first Grasso Division win of the season.
Isaiah Engel rushed for 79 yards and his first varsity touchdown. His 5-yard TD run in the second quarter gave the Spartans an 18-14 lead. Blanchard later caught a 14-yard pass from Ward in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 10 points.
After an Albany touchdown, Ward finished off a 54-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.
Blanchard had an interception and Ryan Novak made a fumble recovery for Queensbury.