Spartans eat up yards in win vs. Albany

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury rushed for 244 yards on the ground and Zavry Ward passed for 102 yards in a 32-20 Class A victory over Albany on Saturday.

Ward and Ryan Blanchard each scored twice as the Spartans racked up a season-high 346 total yards. Queensbury improved to 2-5 overall with its first Grasso Division win of the season.

Isaiah Engel rushed for 79 yards and his first varsity touchdown. His 5-yard TD run in the second quarter gave the Spartans an 18-14 lead. Blanchard later caught a 14-yard pass from Ward in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 10 points.

After an Albany touchdown, Ward finished off a 54-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.

Blanchard had an interception and Ryan Novak made a fumble recovery for Queensbury.

QHS 32, Albany 20 Albany (0-4, 1-6);6;8;0;6 — 20 Queensbury (1-3, 2-5);12;6;6;8 — 32 First Quarter Q — Zavry Ward 3 run (kick failed), 9:23 Alb — Nigere Stratton 1 run (kick failed), 4:16 Q — Ryan Blanchard 4 run (pass failed), 0:49 Second Quarter Alb — Charles Lipscomb III 3 run (Jonathan Besong pass from Shiquan Hoke), 7:35 Q — Isaiah Engel 5 run (run failed), 0:31 Third Quarter Q — Blanchard 14 pass from Ward (kick failed), 1:11 Fourth Quarter Alb — Besong 52 pass from Thompson (pass failed) Q — Ward 2 run (Bailey pass from Ward), 6:41