CLIFTON PARK — Queensbury scored the game's final two touchdowns, but Cornwall partially blocked the extra point after the final TD and hung on for a 28-27 victory over the Spartans in a Class A football state quarterfinal on Saturday.
Jason Rodriguez scored three touchdowns for the Spartans and Joe Slattery's 40-yard TD run cut Cornwall's lead to one point with 5:06 left in regulation, but the point after failed.
... set up this 3yd TD run by Jason Rodriguez to pull Queensbury within 7-6, but PAT is blocked 10:17 left in half #518football pic.twitter.com/yqvpJrC2hg— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) November 16, 2019
Amin Woods scored four touchdowns for Cornwall, which moves on to face Rye in the semifinals next weekend.
Rodriguez carried for 217 yards and finished the season owning several school records, including rushing attempts (205) and rushing yards (2,043). He is third on Queensbury's all-time rushing yards list.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
