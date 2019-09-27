SARATOGA SPRINGS — It’s both what you do on fourth-down plays and when you do it that sometimes matters.
The Queensbury Spartans stopped an early, and surprising, fourth-down attempt by Saratoga at its own 32-yard line, and then later scored on a surprising fourth down of their own in the third quarter.
Queensbury improved to 4-0 with a 43-21 victory in a battle between the Class A Spartans and AA Blue Streaks.
Facing a fourth-and-2 at its own 32 on the first possession of the game, Saratoga completed a screen pass, but Jason Rodriguez and others held it to 1 yard, so Queensbury took over on the 33 to start their offense.
A 23-yard run by Rodriguez (13 carries, 165 yards, TD) and a 10-yard scoring run from Joe Slattery was all the Spartans needed to claim a quick lead.
The first half was high-scoring, with Queensbury up 23-14. The Spartans rushed for 241 yards in the first 24 minutes, but Saratoga (1-3) had exposed Queensbury’s secondary, as Blue Streaks quarterback Jake Williams threw for 127 yards in the first half.
Ahead 23-21 with 4:09 left in the third quarter, Queensbury went for a fourth-and-3 from its own 49. The play started as a run, with quarterback Nate Angell handing off to a running back, who quickly flipped it back to Angell. He rolled a little more and found a wide-open Rodriguez, who scampered into the end zone for a 51-yard score.
“We used it last year in the sectional finals, as well,” Queensbury coach Matt Crossman said of the flea flicker. “It’s set up well. As much as you coach it, and the kids see the same play over and over, they tend to lose track of the guy who’s sneaking behind them. It worked out pretty well.”
While the pass play was a soul-breaker for Saratoga, the Spartans had their usual efficient running game, accumulating 376 yards. After Rodriguez, the wealth was pretty evenly divided.
Angell had a strong game offensively and defensively. He rushed six times for 44 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the Spartans held Saratoga to seven second-half points.
“We take a lot of gambles as a defense, we have for years,” Crossman said. “We try to bring the pressure as much as we can. You know, you live by the sword, you die by the sword.”
Queensbury 43, Saratoga 21
Queensbury (4-0) 17 6 6 14 — 43
Saratoga (1-3) 7 7 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
Q — Slattery 10 run (Roca kick)
Q — Roca 34 field goal
S — Capone 75 run (Deluca kick)
Q — Rodriguez 77 run (Roca kick)
Second Quarter
S — Williams 9 run (Deluca kick)
Q — Anderson 6 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
S — Williams 8 run (Deluca kick)
Q — Rodriguez 51 pass from Angell (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
Q — Anderson 1 run (Roca kick)
Q — Angell 60 run (Roca kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Queensbury: Rodriguez 13-165, TD, Anderson 7-75, 2TD, Ward 8-61,Angell 6-44, TD, Slattery 8-31, TD. Saratoga: Capone 11-84, TD, Williams 13-69, 2TD, Hicks 1-(-7).
PASSING — Queensbury: Angell 1-1-0, 51 yards, TD, Rodriguez 1-1-0, 28 yards. Saratoga: Williams 7-26-2, 142.
RECEIVING — Queensbury: Rodriguez 1-51, TD, Collins 1-28. Saratoga: Hudson 2-66, Capone 3-60, Hicks 2-16.
