South High rolls past Hudson Falls

In this shortened Fall II season, in which time for preparation is limited, football teams that can rely on depth may find more success.
South Glens Falls illustrated that point perfectly on Saturday afternoon, piling up more than 400 yards of offense in a season-opening 42-8 Class B North victory over Hudson Falls at Schuylerville.
The Bulldogs' Josh Ahrens rushed for three touchdowns and Joe Johnson scored two more on long runs as South High avenged a 28-20 loss to the Tigers in the 2019 season finale — the last time they played on a field, 17 months ago.
"If you have depth in a short season with such a short prep time, it's going to make a difference in a game for you," Matt Howard, South High's second-year head coach, said by phone after the game. "Really, if this were a normal year, we'd be on Friday or Saturday of the first week of practice, with how much practice time we've had."
"Our starting offensive line are all one-way guys, so they come out fresh in the third and fourth quarters," said Ahrens, a junior who rushed for 194 yards on 12 carries. "To have enough guys to fill in at every position is huge."
Brett Watkins, Hudson Falls' first-year coach, would agree.
"You worry about that depth, and we didn't have it today," Watkins said. "We didn't have answers for what they were doing. Nothing surprised us about them. They're the last team we played in 2019, and we knew they had a lot of good young players."
Ahrens, a standout as a sophomore last year, scored on a 68-yard run and a pair of short runs, and racked up multiple stops on defense at linebacker.
"Ahrens was everywhere," Watkins said. "He was the best player on the field."
"The whole team played really well," Ahrens said. "It was awesome to be out there. I didn't get a lot of sleep (Friday) night, I had butterflies since the end of practice. It's been a quick turnaround from Day 1 to the scrimmage to today — it's not a lot of time to prepare."
Johnson added scoring runs of 55 and 59 yards for South High, giving him 155 yards on just four carries. Freshman Quyntin Fallen added an 8-yard run for another score as the Bulldogs rushed for 398 yards.
"We're not a big-play offense — we want to ground-and-pound," Howard said. "We just broke big plays today. Our guys up front blocked well. Our skill guys are the best I've ever coached, and our line knows that these guys can take any play to the house if they just get a good block."
Hudson Falls took an 8-6 lead in the first quarter as Arek Hall scored from 1 yard out, with Andrew Hogan adding the two-point conversion. The Tigers finished with 202 yards on offense.
"Our offense moved the ball on a good, physical team, so we were decent," Watkins said. "We'll just build and grow off this."