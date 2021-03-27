South High rolls past Hudson Falls

In this shortened Fall II season, in which time for preparation is limited, football teams that can rely on depth may find more success.

South Glens Falls illustrated that point perfectly on Saturday afternoon, piling up more than 400 yards of offense in a season-opening 42-8 Class B North victory over Hudson Falls at Schuylerville.

The Bulldogs' Josh Ahrens rushed for three touchdowns and Joe Johnson scored two more on long runs as South High avenged a 28-20 loss to the Tigers in the 2019 season finale — the last time they played on a field, 17 months ago.

"If you have depth in a short season with such a short prep time, it's going to make a difference in a game for you," Matt Howard, South High's second-year head coach, said by phone after the game. "Really, if this were a normal year, we'd be on Friday or Saturday of the first week of practice, with how much practice time we've had."

"Our starting offensive line are all one-way guys, so they come out fresh in the third and fourth quarters," said Ahrens, a junior who rushed for 194 yards on 12 carries. "To have enough guys to fill in at every position is huge."

Brett Watkins, Hudson Falls' first-year coach, would agree.