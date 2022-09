SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jacobie Hunt returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter for South Glens Falls' only points in a 47-6 loss to Burnt Hills on Friday.

South High fell to 0-1 in Class A Grasso, 0-3 overall with the loss.

Luke Zoller rushed for three touchdowns to power the Spartans (1-0, 2-1). Burnt Hills also got rushing scores from Jake Pausley, Colden Swisher and Myles Yannuzzi, who connected with Noah DiCaprio on a 65-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.

Burnt Hills 47, South High 6 Burnt Hills (1-0, 2-1);20;20;7;0 — 47 South High (0-1, 0-3);0;0;6;0 — 6 First quarter BH — DiCaprio 65 pass from Yannuzzi (Yannuzzi kick), 9:07 BH — Zoller 1 run (Yannuzzi kick), 4:37 BH — Pausley 29 run (kick failed), 1:33 Second quarter BH — Zoller 1 run (Yannuzzi kick), 7:35 BH — Swisher 14 yards (kick failed), 4:15 BH — Yannuzzi 9 run (Tse kick), 1:08 Third quarter BH — Zoller 37 yards (Tse kick), 9:40 SGF — Hunt blocked punt return (kick failed), 1:04