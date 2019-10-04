SCOTIA — Josh Ahrens returned a kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown, and Trey Marcil and Joe Johnson ran for scores in the first half, but South Glens Falls dropped a 40-22 Class A Grasso football loss to Scotia on Friday night.
Marcil rushed for 91 yards on nine carries, and completed 5 of 11 passes for 128 yards in the game.
The Bulldogs dropped to 1-3 in the division, 2-3 overall.
