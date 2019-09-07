{{featured_button_text}}

Mohonasen 58, South Glens Falls 14: Josh Ahrens scored on runs of 3 and 56 yards for South High's only touchdowns Friday as the Bulldogs fell to Mohonasen in Class A Grasso action.

Ahrens finished with 75 yards on 11 rushes. Trey Marcil completed 4 of 8 passes for 73 yards and an interception, and added 26 rushing yards.

