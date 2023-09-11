COLUMBIA 41, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 24: Christopher Carter threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more Sunday to lead Columbia past South High.
The Class A non-divisional game was postponed by thunderstorms on Friday night and played Sunday morning.
Visiting Columbia rolled out to a 34-0 halftime lead before the Bulldogs rallied in the second half of their season opener.
Brock Killian completed 5 of 8 passes for 159 yards, with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Quyntin Fallen, who also ran 6 yards for a score. Max Maziejka opened South High's scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run.