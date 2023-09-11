COLUMBIA 41, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 24: Christopher Carter threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more Sunday to lead Columbia past South High.

The Class A non-divisional game was postponed by thunderstorms on Friday night and played Sunday morning.

Visiting Columbia rolled out to a 34-0 halftime lead before the Bulldogs rallied in the second half of their season opener.

Brock Killian completed 5 of 8 passes for 159 yards, with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Quyntin Fallen, who also ran 6 yards for a score. Max Maziejka opened South High's scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Columbia 41, South Glens Falls 24 Columbia (1-1);14;20;0;7 — 41 South High (0-1);0;0;8;16 — 24 First quarter C — Ficarra 2 run (kick good) C — Carter 45 run (kick good) Second quarter C — Bielawa 7 pass from Carter (kick failed) C — Maychack 39 pass from Carter (kick good) C — Bielawa 60 pass from Carter (kick good) Third quarter SGF — Maziejka 7 run (Maziejka run) Fourth quarter C — Carter 21 run (kick good) SGF — Fallen 6 run (Fallen run) SGF — Fallen 12 pass from Killian (Stevens pass from Killian)