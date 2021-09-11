South High falls to Amsterdam (with video)

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A burst of fireworks before halftime behind the stands at the South Glens Falls football field was nothing compared to what was happening on the field Friday night.

Amsterdam erupted for 24 first-quarter points, and South High responded in the third quarter as the teams combined for 56 points by halftime.

In the end, the Bulldogs could not stay with the Rugged Rams’ explosive offense in a 52-28 Class A non-division loss.

In the first half alone, Amsterdam lefty Jhai Vellon completed 13 of 16 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns — three to Caesar Thompson, two to Louie Gonzalez — as the Rams built a 36-20 halftime lead.

“We knew they would be good, but we didn’t see that kind of proficiency on film, and we didn’t replicate it well enough in practice,” South High head coach Matt Howard said. “They had a couple of nice plays and a couple of nice schemes to attack us, and they took advantage of it.”

Amsterdam scored on the game’s first two plays — a short pass that Gonzalez turned into a 63-yard touchdown, and a safety on a bad snap by the Bulldogs.