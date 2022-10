ALBANY 22, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8: Brandin Luman scored the only touchdown for the Bulldogs on a 4-yard run run, but the Bulldogs fell at Albany in Class A Grasso action.

South High, which piled up 314 yards on the ground Saturday, slipped to 1-4 in the division and 1-7 overall.

The Falcons (1-4, 2-6) got two touchdown runs from Jah'quil Thompson and another from Nigere Stratton.