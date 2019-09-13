{{featured_button_text}}
South High football

South Glens Falls junior running back Joe Johnson (22) pumps up the Bulldogs in a pre-game speech before their home opener against Broadalbin-Perth.

 Peter Holehan, pholehan@poststar.com

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Junior running back Joe Johnson rushed 19 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Josh Ahrens added 132 rushing yards and a score as South Glens Falls posted a 26-0 victory over Broadalbin-Perth on Friday in a non-league football game.

The South High defense held Broadalbin-Perth to just 37 yards.

Johnson scored on a 13-yard run and a 5-yard run in the first half. Josh Ahrens added a third TD on a 5-yard run as the Bulldogs (1-1) built their lead to 20-0.

Check back later for a full story.

