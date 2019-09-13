SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Junior running back Joe Johnson rushed 19 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Josh Ahrens added 132 rushing yards and a score as South Glens Falls posted a 26-0 victory over Broadalbin-Perth on Friday in a non-league football game.
The South High defense held Broadalbin-Perth to just 37 yards.
Johnson scored on a 13-yard run and a 5-yard run in the first half. Josh Ahrens added a third TD on a 5-yard run as the Bulldogs (1-1) built their lead to 20-0.
Check back later for a full story.
