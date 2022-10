SCHENECTADY — Niskayuna punched its playoff ticket at South High's expense with a 31-7 Class A Grasso win at Union College.

Dahvion Wimberly scored three touchdowns — two on passes from Ethan Gilson — to lead Niskayuna, which improved to 4-0 in the division, 6-2 overall. Cooper Harvey kicked a field goal and Isaiah Linyear added a 52-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.