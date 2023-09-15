SOUTH GLENS FALLS 38, TROY 22: Quyntin Fallen rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries to lead South High past Troy in a Class A non-divisional clash.

The Flying Horses had rallied to tie the score at 22-22 in the third quarter, but Brock Killian connected with Carter Stevens and Joel Aviles for touchdown passes as the Bulldogs pulled away.

Cody Touse added 101 yards on 15 rushes for South High (1-1), which had jumped out to a 22-6 lead on short touchdown runs by Fallen, Killian and Max Maziejka. Troy (0-2) got scores from Jeremiah Gilmore, Jeremie Archambeault and Jahzair Obiribea.

South Glens Falls 38, Troy 22 South High (1-1);0;14;16;8 — 38 Troy (0-2);0;6;16;0 — 22 Second quarter T — Gilmore 23 run (kick failed) SGF — Fallen 3 run (Maziejka run) SGF — Killian 6 run (run failed) Third quarter SGF — Maziejka 3 run (Touse run) T — Archambeault 7 run (Esposito run) T — Obiribea 70 punt return (Esposito run) SGF — Stevens 10 pass from Killian (Fallen run) Fourth quarter SGF — Aviles 12 pass from Killian (Touse run)