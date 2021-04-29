South Glens Falls pulls away from Hudson

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Quarterback Trey Marcil rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night to lead South Glens Falls to a 34-21 season-ending football victory over Hudson.

Playing in a steady rain, Marcil scored on runs of 44, 59 and 27 yards for the Bulldogs, who finished the Fall II season at 3-2. South High had defeated Green Tech 22-20 on April 10 before falling 47-14 at Schalmont on Saturday.

Josh Ahrens added 142 yards Thursday for the Bulldogs, who also got scoring runs from Quyntin Fallen and Joe Johnson. South High also got key defensive stops on the final play of each half to prevent Hudson scores.

Caleb Romano threw for three touchdowns to lead Hudson (4-3).

South High 34, Hudson 21 Hudson (4-3);7;0;6;8 — 21 South High (3-2);6;6;8;14 — 34 First quarter SGF — Marcil 44 run (pass failed), 8:16 H — Moore pass from Romano (Moore kick), 3:16 Second quarter SGF — Marcil 59 run (run failed), 4:23 Third quarter SGF — Fallen 8 run (Delisle pass from Marcil), 5:42 H — McGrath 24 pass from Romano (kick failed), 2:15 Fourth quarter SGF — Marcil 27 run (Delisle run), 8:07 H — Moore 70 pass from Romano (pass good), 6:09 SGF — Johnson 15 run (run failed), 3:14

