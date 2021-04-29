 Skip to main content
South Glens Falls pulls away from Hudson
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

South Glens Falls pulls away from Hudson

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Quarterback Trey Marcil rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns Thursday night to lead South Glens Falls to a 34-21 season-ending football victory over Hudson.

Playing in a steady rain, Marcil scored on runs of 44, 59 and 27 yards for the Bulldogs, who finished the Fall II season at 3-2. South High had defeated Green Tech 22-20 on April 10 before falling 47-14 at Schalmont on Saturday.

Josh Ahrens added 142 yards Thursday for the Bulldogs, who also got scoring runs from Quyntin Fallen and Joe Johnson. South High also got key defensive stops on the final play of each half to prevent Hudson scores.

Caleb Romano threw for three touchdowns to lead Hudson (4-3).

