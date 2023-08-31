SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Last fall, the South Glens Falls Bulldogs earned a feather in their cap by pulling out a hard-fought 12-6 victory at Queensbury, their first football win over the Spartans since 2007.

Unfortunately, it was South High’s only win of the season.

“We were hoping that would have a little snowball effect after that, but then we had a lot of injuries up front and couldn’t pull out wins after that,” head coach Matt Howard said.

With key personnel returning and much more varsity experience this year, the Bulldogs expect to be improved this season. They kick off the season on Friday, Sept. 8, at home against Columbia.

“I think we’re hungry,” Howard said. “We’re a senior-led team, and that helps because they know it’s their last go-around. You always get a little more out of those guys, a little better leadership and accountability.”

The Bulldogs will run a variation of Queensbury’s double-wing offense, which Howard played in more than 15 years ago. His junior varsity coach is John Irion, the longtime former Queensbury coach.

“We call it the multiple wing — it has its roots in the double-wing, for obvious reasons. But we’ll branch out from there,” Howard said. “We have enough athletes to where we want to spread it out, use some misdirection, get some guys in space. ... When we need to pound it, we’ll pound it, and when we need to take a shot, we’ll take a shot.”

The most prominent athlete on the team is senior Quyntin Fallen, who suffered a broken leg in the second game and missed the rest of last season. Fallen will play running back, cornerback and just about anywhere the Bulldogs can plug him in.

“He’s a game-changer. He makes plays, he’s our best tackler, our best athlete,” Howard said. “If you block a play moderately correct, he’s got a chance to take it to the house. And that gives the line confidence, too, just knowing, ‘If I do my job, we can be in the end zone.’”

Joining Fallen in the backfield are returning quarterback Brock Killian and fullback Max Maziejka, both juniors, and running backs Joel Aviles, Cody Touse and speedy newcomer Landon Casey. Junior Carter Stevens could be a receiving threat on the outside.

Almost everyone returns up front for the Bulldogs, who can build around tackles Zayne Hanlon and Nick Wright, and guards Dom Osakowicz and Caleb Manning. Will Barotti takes over as the new center.

Several players return on defense, as well, like Wright and Osakowicz up front, Maziejka at linebacker, and Fallen, Killian, Touse and Stevens in the secondary.

“We’re just trying to teach all these guys a couple different spots here in camp till they get a better football IQ,” Howard said. “Then we can easily move them week to week when we have to shift to a different game plan.”

Howard is optimistic about South High’s chances to make the eight-team playoff, even with defending champ Niskayuna, Burnt Hills and always-tough Queensbury as division opponents.

“I think we can take a pretty good step forward — we just have to put it all together,” Howard said. “It’s all mental for them — if we can get the confidence, toughness and drive, and they get that taste of how they’ll win a game, then you get that snowball effect and you have a winning program.”