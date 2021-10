NISKAYUNA 34, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 8: South Glens Falls fell to 0-6 on the season with a 34-8 Class A Grasso division loss to Niskayuna on Friday night.

Josh Ahrens scored from 3 yards out in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs an early 8-0 lead.

However, Dan Quinn scored three times on the ground, then connected with Dahvion Wimberly on a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Silver Warriors (2-0, 5-2) a 28-8 halftime lead.

Niskayuna 34, South High 8 Niskayuna (2-0, 5-2);14;14;0;6 — 34 South Glens Falls (0-3, 0-6);8;0;0;0 — 8 First quarter SGF — Ahrens 3 run (run good) N — Quinn 1 run (Quinn run) N — Quinn 27 run (conversion failed) Second quarter N — Quinn 1 run (conversion failed) N — Wimberly 9 pass from Quinn (conversion good) Fourth quarter N — Titsworth 6 run (kick failed)

