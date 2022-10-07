South Glens Falls drops loss to La Salle

LA SALLE 35, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6: Cody Touse scored on a 3-yard run just before halftime, but that was all the Bulldogs could muster in a Class A non-division loss at home to La Salle Institute.
South High dropped to 1-4 overall with the setback.
LA SALLE 35, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6: Cody Touse scored on a 3-yard run just before halftime, but that was all the Bulldogs could muster in a Class A non-division loss at home to La Salle Institute.
South High dropped to 1-4 overall with the setback.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Cody Touse scored on a 3-yard run with 7:29 left Saturday as South Glens Falls held on for a 12-6 Class A Grasso football victory over Queensbury.
Greenwich's Ryan Ingber and Cambridge-Salem's Stephen Yakubec have been thrust into the fire as the starting varsity quarterback for their respective football teams.
Photos from Saturday's football game between South Glens Falls and Queensbury. South High won, 12-6.
Luke Sherman passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday night as the Black Horses rolled past B-P in a Class C non-division game.
The Cambridge-Salem football team took a measure of revenge Friday night, rolling to a 44-0 Class D victory over Greenwich.
Brody McCabe and Landon Olden both topped 200 rushing yards in the Wolverines' 54-18 Class C North football victory at Stillwater.
Caiden Wilkinson rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Rath passed for three more as Glens Falls eased to a Class B victory at Cohoes.
The Granville-Whitehall football team won its first game as a merged program Friday night, shutting out Mechanicville-Hoosic Valley, 26-0.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.