South Glens Falls drops loss at Troy

TROY — Brock Killian scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter for South High's only score as the Bulldogs fell to Troy, 41-6, in a Class A non-division game Friday night.
Troy had jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead.
TROY — Brock Killian scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter for South High's only score as the Bulldogs fell to Troy, 41-6, in a Class A non-division game Friday night.
Troy had jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
A sloppy 26-6 Class A non-divisional loss to Mohonasen gave South High plenty to bounce back from on Friday.
Caiden Wilkinson rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Indians to a 33-7 Class B victory in their football season opener at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.
Luke Sherman and Landen Cumm each scored twice Saturday night to lead Schuylerville to a 28-0 Class C North win over Hoosick Falls-Tamarac.
Brody McCabe rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns to lead Warrensburg-Lake George to a 65-0 win over Granville-Whitehall on Saturday.
Hudson Falls came up short in a 27-22 Class B football loss to Scotia on Saturday.
Week 1 high school football schedule for Friday, Sept. 9.
Friday's high school football schedule.
Colin Hughes rushed for 179 yards and two TDs to power Greenwich past Catskill/Cairo-Durham on Friday night.
Queensbury dropped a 54-16 loss to Shaker in the Spartans' football season opener on Saturday.
Cambridge-Salem got two TDs each from Evan Day and Alex Luke en route to a 40-6 Class D football victory over Chatham on Friday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.