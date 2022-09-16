 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Glens Falls drops loss at Troy

  • 0

TROY — Brock Killian scored on a 9-yard quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter for South High's only score as the Bulldogs fell to Troy, 41-6, in a Class A non-division game Friday night.

Troy had jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports Today

Sports Today

Week 1 high school football schedule for Friday, Sept. 9.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News