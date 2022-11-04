 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Glens Falls drops close loss to Scotia

SCOTIA 21, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 20: Scotia rallied for a crossover game victory over visiting South High on Thursday night.

Max Maziejka rushed for 83 yards and all three touchdowns on 10 carries for the Bulldogs, who finished the season at 1-8. Maziejka, a sophomore, scored on a 31-yard run and a pair of 1-yarders.

Maziejka's last touchdown came with 8:59 left in regulation, but the two-point conversion run failed, leaving the Bulldogs down by one.

Brandin Luman added 63 yards on 12 rushes for South High.

Scotia quarterback Bryce Layton ran for a touchdown and threw to Mark Taylor for another, and Nick Battaglia added a score on a 19-yard interception return that gave the Tartans (6-4) a 21-14 third-quarter lead.

First quarter

Sco — Layton 4 run (kick good)

SGF — Maziejka 31 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

SGF — Maziejka 1 run (conversion good)

Third quarter

Sco — Taylor 18 pass from Layton (conversion failed)

Sco — Battaglia 19 interception return (conversion good)

Fourth quarter

SGF — Maziejka 1 run (conversion failed)

