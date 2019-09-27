{{featured_button_text}}

South Glens Falls 14, Gloversville 0: For the second time in three games, South Glens Falls earned a shutout by defeating host Gloversville in a Class A Grasso game.

Scoreless through the first three quarters, Josh Ahrens broke through with a 4-yard touchdown run and Trey Marcil added a two-point conversion to put the Bulldogs up 8-0. Marcil recorded a 30-yard interception for a touchdown to pad the lead for the Bulldogs (1-2, 2-2).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

South Glens Falls extended its winning streak in head-to-head meetings against Gloversville (0-3, 0-4) to five.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments